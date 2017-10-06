Republicans, Russians, Democrats, Qatar - Who Is Really Running Our Country?

By CrisEricson2016 | Fri, October 06 2017

I was listening to talk radio last night, Shawn Hannity Show, and they were going on and on about the alleged sins of Harvey Weinstein. I did my own research on him, here it is: Mr.Harvey Weinstein, co-founder of MIRAMAX, gave campagin donations to Democrats, including UNITED STATES SENATOR PATRICK LEAHY, and Miramax is funded by people who live in the foreign country of QATAR:

Reference: The Associated Press Stylebook and Briefing on Media Law 2015, page 176, Miramax, owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC, whose investors include QATAR HOLDING LLC.

Therefore, is it legal for Mr. Harvey Weinstein to give HUGE POLITICAL CAMPAIGN FUNDS TO DEMOCRATS?

Reference: "Title 2 United States Code, Section 441e. (a) Prohibition.

It shall be unlawful for a foreign national, directly or indirectly, to make (A) a contribution or donation of money or other thing of value, or to make an express or implied promise to make a contribution or donation, in connection with a Federal, State, or local election..."

So, is this worse than, or the same as, Russians affecting the U.S. Elections, to have people from QATAR fueling money to Miramax which, by one person at Miramax, gives donations to Democratic candidates for federal office?

Qatar officially the State of Qatar (Arabic: دولة قطر Dawlat Qatar), is a sovereign

country located in Western Asia...

"CNN Democrats pressured to return Harvey Weinstein donations CNN - 11 hours ago UNITED STATES SENATOR PATRICK LEAHY, D-Vermont, plans to donate $5600 in campaign contributions from Harvey Weinstein to charity..."

"Harvey Weinstein, CBE is an American film producer and film studio executive. He is best known as co-founder of Miramax, which produced several popular independent films including Pulp Fiction, Clerks, The Crying Game, and Sex, Lies and Videotape. Wikipedia"