"A dotard's ravings in the hour of death, When the tongue speaks without the sense's guidance." - George William Lovell

Home » Opinion » Politics

Republicans, Russians, Democrats, Qatar - Who Is Really Running Our Country?


By CrisEricson2016 | Fri, October 06 2017

I was listening to talk radio last night, Shawn Hannity Show, and they were going on and on about the alleged sins of Harvey Weinstein. I did my own research on him, here it is: Mr.Harvey Weinstein, co-founder of MIRAMAX, gave campagin donations to Democrats, including UNITED STATES SENATOR PATRICK LEAHY, and Miramax is funded by people who live in the foreign country of QATAR:

 Reference: The Associated Press Stylebook and Briefing on Media Law 2015, page 176, Miramax, owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC, whose investors include QATAR HOLDING LLC.

Therefore, is it legal for Mr. Harvey Weinstein to give HUGE POLITICAL CAMPAIGN FUNDS TO DEMOCRATS?

Reference: "Title 2 United States Code, Section 441e. (a) Prohibition.

 It shall be unlawful for a foreign national, directly or indirectly, to make (A) a contribution or donation of money or other thing of value, or to make an express or implied promise to make a contribution or donation, in connection with a Federal, State, or local election..."

 So, is this worse than, or the same as, Russians affecting the U.S. Elections, to have people from QATAR fueling money to Miramax which, by one person at Miramax, gives donations to Democratic candidates for federal office? 

Qatar - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qatar

Qatar officially the State of Qatar (Arabic: دولة قطر Dawlat Qatar), is a sovereign
country located in Western Asia...

 "CNN Democrats pressured to return Harvey Weinstein donations CNN - 11 hours ago UNITED STATES SENATOR PATRICK LEAHY, D-Vermont, plans to donate $5600 in campaign contributions from Harvey Weinstein to charity..."

 "Harvey Weinstein, CBE is an American film producer and film studio executive. He is best known as co-founder of Miramax, which produced several popular independent films including Pulp Fiction, Clerks, The Crying Game, and Sex, Lies and Videotape. Wikipedia"

Submitted by KAlden on October 6, 2017 - 1:24pm. #

This all has nothing to do

This all has nothing to do with the allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against him.
Who he gave money to or even who has invested in his business ventures has absolutely no bearing on his current situation.
Stop trying to make irrelevant connections when they don't exist.
There are plenty of horrific things happening without making things up.

 
Submitted by MarkTwain on October 6, 2017 - 2:06pm. #

?

KAlden's comment sounds like a Non sequitur, in that it does not relate to the story that CrisEricson2016's posted.

KAlden accuses CrisEricson2016's of trying to refute sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations against Trump, even though ChrisEricson2016"s story did not even remotely touch on those allegations. The allegations in Ericson's story were that it is not only Republicans who are corrupt, but that Democrats also accept what amount to bribery, and benefit from foreign influence in our elections.

Ericson gave Harvey Weinstein, and Qatar-based investors in Miramax as examples. I have no idea who Harvey Weinstein is or what Miramax it, so I do not know whether or not Ericson's allegations are grounded in fact. I do know that, logically, Alden's attack on Ericson's story is off target and makes no sense.

 

