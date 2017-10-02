Sen. Leahy's Comment on the Las Vegas Shooting

By Not Signed In | Mon, October 02 2017

"Vermonters today are feeling the shock and sorrow that the entire country is feeling about the massacre in Las Vegas. We want all of these victims and their families to know that our hearts are broken and we stand in solidarity with them and with all of the people of Las Vegas. We are still learning the facts, but it's painfully clear that yesterday will go down as one of the darkest days in our nation's history.

It is difficult or impossible to say whether any single shooting is preventable, but we also know that we can take commonsense steps to address our problem with gun violence in this country. We must do more to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill, like by instituting stronger background checks and strong steps to prevent gun trafficking and straw purchases.

Congress must not become so numb to tragedy after tragedy that it fails to sensibly act on the proliferation of gun violence."

