"A dotard's ravings in the hour of death, When the tongue speaks without the sense's guidance." - George William Lovell

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 46 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Opinion » Politics

Sen. Sanders Statement on Las Vegas Shooting


By Not Signed In | Mon, October 02 2017

Sen. Bernie Sanders issued the following statement Monday in response to the deadly shooting in Las Vegas:

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims and all those wounded in the horrific Las Vegas shooting. I also want to thank the first responders who did an outstanding job responding to this tragedy, saving many lives.

"Last night’s attack is the deadliest mass shooting in our country's modern history, and this year there have been more mass shootings than days in the year. In light of the terrible tragedy in Las Vegas and mass shootings across the country, it should be clear to all that we have got to do everything we can to stop guns from falling into the hands of people who should not have them. It is long past time for Congress to take action on gun safety to save innocent lives."

https://www.sanders.senate.gov

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The number of people required for a "good crowd" at a typical Brattleboro event is

Choices