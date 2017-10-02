Sen. Sanders Statement on Las Vegas Shooting

By Not Signed In | Mon, October 02 2017

Sen. Bernie Sanders issued the following statement Monday in response to the deadly shooting in Las Vegas:

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims and all those wounded in the horrific Las Vegas shooting. I also want to thank the first responders who did an outstanding job responding to this tragedy, saving many lives.

"Last night’s attack is the deadliest mass shooting in our country's modern history, and this year there have been more mass shootings than days in the year. In light of the terrible tragedy in Las Vegas and mass shootings across the country, it should be clear to all that we have got to do everything we can to stop guns from falling into the hands of people who should not have them. It is long past time for Congress to take action on gun safety to save innocent lives."

