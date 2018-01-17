"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

Home » Opinion » Politics

Senator Calls Out Secretary of Homeland Security For Selective Amnesia: Complicity With Racism


By SK-B | Tue, January 16 2018

At a Senate hearing, Senator Cory Booker passionately chastised Trump's Homeland Security Secretary for claiming not to remember what Trump said about African Countries.

Senator Booker cited Martin Luther King, Elie Wiesel and others, and said that, "the greatest people in this country, spoke out against those who have convenient amnesia or are bystanders." Senator Booker told the Secretary that he knows she is aware of a GAO (Government Accounting Office) report that shows that since 9/11/2001 73% of violent extremist incidents that lead to death in this country were committed by far-right hate groups with anti-minority ideologies. He then asks whether as to whether, as Secretary of Homeland Security she spend 73% of her time is spent on white racist hate groups, or on people in fear of racist attacks.

How refreshing to hear the Senator say to Secretary Nielsen: "Your silence and amnesia is complicity!"

This video is just over 8 minutes, and well worth viewing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqI7ojpf2t4

Here is Homeland Security Secretary Kirsrjen Nielsen claiming not to remember what Trump said about Africa Countries.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LL-viaR6u1I

Submitted by cgrotke on January 17, 2018 - 8:54am. #

Book 'er

In her defense, the meeting did take place a couple of days ago. So hard to recall.

Of course, I can recall clearly that NEVER has any Selectboard member said shithole or shithouse during any meeting I've even seen, and that goes back almost to 2001. Perhaps I am a stable genius. Or the most genius person you've ever interviewed.

 

