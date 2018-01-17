"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont

Home » Opinion » Politics

Statement From Governor Phil Scott On The Passing Of Timothy O'Connor, Jr.


By Not Signed In | Wed, January 17 2018

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott issued the following statement regarding the passing of Timothy O’Connor, Jr., former Speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives:

“Today I join Vermonters and legislative leaders in mourning the loss of former Vermont House Speaker Tim O’Connor. Speaker O’Connor will be remembered for his impartiality and fairness during his time as Speaker, and the kindness and respect he carried with him throughout his life.

“Speaker O’Connor had the reputation of a true public servant – a reputation he earned through his unique ability to achieve consensus and compromise. His years of leadership have made a lasting mark, and his positive impact on Vermont will not soon be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

