In a stunning turn of events, Republicans are poised to lose the House of Representatives in 2018.
According to the latest Quinnipiac poll, voters prefer a Democratic majority by 54 to 38 percent!
In the same poll, respondents were asked to sum up Donald Trump in a single word. Among the top responses
were “idiot,” “incompetent,” and “liar,” with “unqualified,” “ignorant,” and “stupid” high on the list.
Source: peoplesaction.org
No Is Not Enough (Book)
A website for "No Is Not Enough" says the book “reveals, among other things, how Trump's election was not a peaceful transition, but a corporate takeover, one using deliberate shock tactics to generate wave after wave of crises and force through radical policies that will destroy people, the environment, the economy, and national security. This book is the toolkit for shock resistance, showing all of us how we can break Trump's spell and win the world we need.”
Maybe
And this is unique to Trump?
Corporations have been running the show for much longer than a few months, in my humble opinion. (And you are well aware of manufactured crises being deployed going back decades.)
There's a public side to this, and an inside-the-betlway (Deep State/House of Cards) element to it as well. I'm being highly cautious about jumping to any conclusions. No one seems to be speaking the full truth.
I think putting it all on Trump might be cathartic but will result (in the long run) in more of the same, with things getting a bit worse. The message will be for the next corporate whore to look more presidential. The outward appearance and style will be reassuring, everyone will calm down, and business will continue as usual. Whatever Trump and the GOP accomplish will not be undone or investigated by the next Democrat in office. No one undid-Bush era nonsense.