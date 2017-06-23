By tomaidh | Fri, June 23 2017

In a stunning turn of events, Republicans are poised to lose the House of Representatives in 2018.

According to the latest Quinnipiac poll, voters prefer a Democratic majority by 54 to 38 percent!

In the same poll, respondents were asked to sum up Donald Trump in a single word. Among the top responses

were “idiot,” “incompetent,” and “liar,” with “unqualified,” “ignorant,” and “stupid” high on the list.

Source: peoplesaction.org