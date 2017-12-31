Terror Incidents

By tomaidh | Sun, December 31 2017

Unless there's a further Terror Incident in the USA this year, the final tally is 29. 24 of those were by White Supremacists, White Power Groups and Trump Supporters. Bet you didn't read about most of them. (Courtesy: Far Right Watch)

The U.S. government would never even think about committing acts of terrorism on their own population...Right???

Wrong!!! In 1962 a plan entitled “Operation Northwoods” called for hijacking US planes and acts of terrorism and murder to be committed on innocent civilians which would be blamed on Cuba to justify an invasion of their country.

The proposals were rejected by President Kennedy. Could it happen again? Has it already happened ?

Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation against the Cuban government that originated within the U.S. Department of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The proposals called for the Central Intelligence Agency or other U.S. government operatives to commit acts of terrorism against American civilians and military targets, blaming it on the Cuban government, and using it to justify a war against Cuba. The plans detailed in the document included the possible assassination of Cuban émigrés, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas, hijacking planes, blowing up a U.S. ship, and orchestrating violent terrorism in U.S. cities.

proposed creating public support for a war against Cuba by blaming it for terrorist acts that would actually be perpetrated by the U.S. Government. To this end, Operation Northwoods proposals recommended hijackings and bombings followed by the introduction of phony evidence that would implicate the Cuban government. It stated: The desired resultant from the execution of this plan would be to place the United States in the apparent position of suffering defensible grievances from a rash and irresponsible government of Cuba and to develop an international image of a Cuban threat to peace in the Western Hemisphere. (Wikipedia)