Trump Dismantles America

By tomaidh | Thu, March 16 2017

To pay for an increase in defense spending, a down payment on the border wall and school voucher programs, among other things, funding was cut from the discretionary budgets of other executive departments and agencies. The Environmental Protection Agency, the State Department and the Agriculture Department took the hardest hits. The proposal also eliminates funding for 19 agencies.

Source: Washington Post

List of decreases by department, in descending order:

Environmental Protection Agency -31%

State Department -29%

Agriculture Department -21%

Labor Department -21%

Department of Health and Human Services -18%

Commerce Department -16%

Education Department -14%

Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) -13%

Transportation Department -13%

Interior Department -12%

Energy Department -6%

Small Business Administration -5%

Treasury Department -4%

Justice Department -4%

NASA -1%

List of increases by department, in descending order:

Department of Veterans Affairs +6%

Department of Homeland Security +7%

Defense Dept.+9%

In addition, the budget proposes to eliminate funding for these 19 agencies: