Opinion » Politics

Trump Inauguration Thoughts


By cgrotke | Thu, January 19 2017

Rumor has it a new president is being sworn in. I believe his name is Donald Trump.

Here's some space for you to opine, praise, vent, or otherwise comment on this solemn tradition of our great nation.

Submitted by DonInGuilford on January 19, 2017 - 5:38pm. #

A Gambit

How about that president over in Gambia, I think it is? His successor got elected a few months ago & now is when he's supposed to be inaugurated, but the current fellow refuses to leave office.

 
Submitted by cgrotke on January 19, 2017 - 9:05pm. #

Back home

I think ours decided to step aside for the new one here.

 
Submitted by ddmcflick on January 19, 2017 - 6:42pm. #

It's A Good Life

Does anyone remember this Twilight Zone Episode?

Anthony Fremont is a six-year-old with extraordinary powers to control the little town where he lives by simply wishing away people and things that anger or bore him. He has isolated the town by banishing electricity and cars. Other than his powerful wishing, Anthony has the mind and imagination of a typical little boy. He amuses himself with his special ability by giving a gopher three heads and then wishing the animal dead when the game becomes boring. The people in Peaksville have to smile all the time, think happy thoughts, and say happy things, because that's what Anthony commands and, if they disobey, he can wish them into a cornfield or change them into grotesque versions of themselves. Anthony dislikes singing and punished Aunt Amy for thoughtlessly singing in his presence. Anthony asks his father why no children come to play with him. Mr. Fremont reminds Anthony that when the Fredericks boy came over, Anthony had wished the other boy away into the cornfield after they'd finished playing. He wishes a dog into the cornfield for barking.
Anthony's parents have invited several people to their house for a surprise birthday party for one of their friends, Dan Hollis. Anthony makes everyone watch what he, like lots of other little boys, wishes to see on television -- dinosaurs fighting. Dan Hollis's wife gives him a record for his birthday, but Anthony won't permit him to play it. Dan grumbles angrily and then begins singing "Happy Birthday." Anthony tries to intimidate Dan by staring at him. Dan suggests that Anthony should be distracted and then killed, but nobody moves to help Dan. Anthony points his finger at Dan and screams "You're a bad man! You're a very bad man!" and turns Dan into a jack-in-the-box and then sends him to the cornfield. Everyone turns away in horror except Anthony's father, who begs Anthony to wish him into the cornfield. Anthony complies. A few minutes later, Anthony wishes for snow, though this will kill half the crops, not to mention those he's banished to the cornfield. The adults smile nervously and tell him that he's a good boy, hoping that Anthony's terrible power won't be turned upon themselves.

 

