Trump versus Bush

"I don't do drugs. I am drugs." - Salvador Dali
Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.
Find iBrattleboro on:
Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.
Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013
Comments | 1
Don't Miss Him A Bit As President
I'm still waiting for us to correct all the things of Bush/Cheney. That was an era of bold dismantling of rights, as if some small group was just trying to see how much they could get away with before the American people stopped them. Limits to freedom of speech and assembly, new presidential powers, total survelliance of American citizens, corporate grift at historic levels, etc. The sad part was that everyone was os afraid of "terrorists" that standing up to abuse of power wasn't possible.
Sadder still is that the administration that followed didn't want to repair the damage. That was okay to Democrats, for some reason, because Obama was great and wouldn't abuse those new powers and systems left to him. Not taking any corrective measures left the door wide open for...
...what came next. Trump isn't going to be patching up anything, either. He's likely to break our traditional system of government even further, which should make things even more chaotic for the next president.
I don't miss Bush or Cheney - I assign a lot of blame to them for starting us down this path. Especially Cheney.