Opinion » Politics

Unofficial Brattleboro Results - Gander Wins Selectboard Seat, Article 2 Passes By Wide Margin


By cgrotke | Tue, March 06 2018

The unofficial results, as sent along by the Town Clerk, of the May 6, 2018 election are attached... enjoy!

Gander, Wessel, and Starr elected to the Selectboard.

AttachmentSize
2018_TM_unofficial.pdf25.72 KB
