U.S. Terminates Russian Money Laundering Case

By MarkTwain | Sun, May 14 2017

New York (CNN)A major US investigation into Russian money laundering has come to an abrupt end.

The case aimed to expose how Russian mobsters allegedly stole $230 million and hid some of the cash in New York City real estate. Also sure to come up was the suspicious death of the Russian lawyer who exposed the alleged fraud, though US prosecutors weren't alleging that the defendants were behind it.

The trial was set to start on Monday, but late Friday night, federal prosecutors in New York announced they settled the case with Prevezon, the company accused of buying up "high-end commercial space and luxury apartments" with laundered money.

http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/13/world/prevezon-settlement/index.html

Now that the trial has been called off and the matter put to sleep, we will never hear testimony in open court explaining the money laundering connection with "high-end" New York real estate, or who was involved.