Vermont Governor Phil Scott is a Race Car Driver - Is That More or Less Safe Than Smoking Marijuana?

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is a Race Car Driver - Is That More or Less Safe Than Smoking Recreational Marijuana?

All of the people of Vermont, who are in favor of making marijuana legal, are waiting with their eyes and ears on the news!

WCAX: "Will the governor back legal pot? Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, is the only voice that matters left in the debate over legalizing marijuana in Vermont."

"14 NASCAR drivers have died at Daytona International Speedway , more than any other circuit....The premier series of NASCAR has seen 28 driver fatalities, the most recent of which occurred in February 2001 when Dale Earnhardt was killed during the Daytona 500 ....Safety in the sport has evolved through the decades....Technological advances in roll cages, window nets, seat mounts, air flaps, helmets, and driving suits as well as on-site medical facilities with helicopters... may have contributed to the prevention of further deaths."

Now, if you have never tried marijuana before, and Vermont Governor Phil Scott signs the new marijuana bill into law, then you have until next summer to start gearing up with window nets so you don't get so high you jump out of your window at home, and helmets so you don't get so excited you bump your head, and the tax dollars collected for marijuana sales can pay for each town to have an on-site medical facility with helicopters if anyone gets so high they are frightened by the experience. After all, if only 80,000 Vermonters smoke marijuana now, then 200,000 or so more might give it a try when it is legalized, and they may have never tried it before!

You can scroll down this wikipedia link, for those of you who respect wikipedia for the fact that there are links to the original sources of information at the bottom of each page, and for those of you who enjoy this communal website where almost anyone can pitch in with a new source or new article, and you can see fatalities in other races, below the NASCAR driver fatalities.

The point is, Governor Phil Scott takes a risk every time he races a car. He enjoys taking a risk. He enjoys the thrill of speed. And car racing is legal. Skiing downhill into a tree and accidentally killing yourself is legal. Swimming in a gorge in Vermont and accidentally drowning is legal.

It would be hypocritical of Governor Phil Scott to say he can take his risks and enjoy them, but the rest of us can not! So, sign that marijuana bill into law, Governor Phil Scott; and then everyone - put your green helmets on!

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is a champion stock car racer . He won the 1996 and 1998 Thunder Road Late Model Series championships and the 1997 and 1999 Thunder Road Milk Bowls.(The Milk Bowl is Thunder Road's annual season finale.)





In 2002, he became a three-time champion, winning both the Thunder Road and Airborne Late Model Series track championships and the American Canadian Tour championship. (Airborne Park Speedway is a stock car track in the town of Plattsburgh, New York ). To date, he is the most winning driver of Thunder Road's modern era with 26 career wins in the track's weekly series. He also competed in the 2005 British Stock Car Association (BriSCA) Formula One Championship of the World, but did not finish.

Other Family Friendly Sports You Can Get Killed Doing in Vermont:

Feb 20, 2017 Six people have died while skiing and snowboarding in Vermont so far this winter.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is a Race Car Driver; but is he a hypocrite when it comes to the dangers of marijuana vs. the dangers of race car driving?

