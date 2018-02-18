"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

Recent Comments

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 25 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Opinion » Politics

"What District Are You In?"


By RobertOeser | Sun, February 18 2018

"What District are you in?"

Map of Brattleboro Voting Districts: http://bit.ly/2CsMex0   

Tuesday, March 6 - Town Elections will be held at the

 Municipal Center, second floor, Selectboard Meeting Room, 230 Main Street, Room 212, from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm. Absentee ballots are currently available at the Town Clerks Office and may be requested until 5:00 pm on Monday, March 5.

Saturday, March 24 - Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting begins at 8:30 am at the Brattleboro Area Middle School multi-purpose room.

Town Meeting members are still needed in each district District 1 has 7 three-year seats open, 3 two-year seats open, and 3 one-year seats open; 
- District 2 has 2 three-year seats open and 2 one-year seats open, and 
- District 3 has 4 three-year seats open, 4 two-years seats open, and 2 one-year seats open.

Vacancies can be filled in two ways
Any voter interested in running for a position as a write-in candidate must file a Declaration of Candidacy with the Town Clerk by the close of the polls on election day in order for their votes to be counted. Declarations of Candidacy will be posted on a bulletin board at the polls so voters will be aware of those interested in vacant positions. A minimum of ten votes are required to be elected.

You can caucus in as a representative to fill one of the vacant seats: 
go to the Academy School on Wednesday, March 14, between 6and 6:30pm, 
attend the caucus for your district beginning at 6:30pm, and 
be approved by the assembled representatives to be added to their rolls 
the Informational Meeting to prepare for Representative Meeting follows at 7:00pm

Resources: Brattleboro Town Clerk Elections page: 
http://www.brattleboro.org/index.asp?Type=B_BASIC&SEC={FFED1EC2-A91E-4068-B082-FDC98D7653D2 
Town Clerk Hilary Francis hfrancis@brattleboro.org 
Vermont Secretary of State Elections page: 
https://www.sec.state.vt.us/elections.aspx

»

Comments | 1

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by cgrotke on February 18, 2018 - 5:55pm. #

Ha ha just kidding

When are the meetings where district representatives meet with their district members to take questions and comments, and to explain what they plan to do at the annual meeting?

I joke.

 

iBrattleboro Poll

The place I live is

Choices