By RobertOeser | Sun, February 18 2018

"What District are you in?"

Map of Brattleboro Voting Districts: http://bit.ly/2CsMex0

Tuesday, March 6 - Town Elections will be held at the

Municipal Center, second floor, Selectboard Meeting Room, 230 Main Street, Room 212, from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm. Absentee ballots are currently available at the Town Clerks Office and may be requested until 5:00 pm on Monday, March 5.

Saturday, March 24 - Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting begins at 8:30 am at the Brattleboro Area Middle School multi-purpose room.

Town Meeting members are still needed in each district District 1 has 7 three-year seats open, 3 two-year seats open, and 3 one-year seats open;

- District 2 has 2 three-year seats open and 2 one-year seats open, and

- District 3 has 4 three-year seats open, 4 two-years seats open, and 2 one-year seats open.

Vacancies can be filled in two ways:

Any voter interested in running for a position as a write-in candidate must file a Declaration of Candidacy with the Town Clerk by the close of the polls on election day in order for their votes to be counted. Declarations of Candidacy will be posted on a bulletin board at the polls so voters will be aware of those interested in vacant positions. A minimum of ten votes are required to be elected.

You can caucus in as a representative to fill one of the vacant seats:

go to the Academy School on Wednesday, March 14, between 6and 6:30pm,

attend the caucus for your district beginning at 6:30pm, and

be approved by the assembled representatives to be added to their rolls

the Informational Meeting to prepare for Representative Meeting follows at 7:00pm

Resources: Brattleboro Town Clerk Elections page:

http://www.brattleboro.org/index.asp?Type=B_BASIC&SEC={FFED1EC2-A91E-4068-B082-FDC98D7653D2

Town Clerk Hilary Francis hfrancis@brattleboro.org

Vermont Secretary of State Elections page:

https://www.sec.state.vt.us/elections.aspx