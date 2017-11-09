What Happens Next After 46 Vote?

By DonInGuilford | Wed, November 08 2017

Now that the 46 proposal has been defeated by all 4 towns voting, can we get some discussion & info about what happens next? I kept hearing that if it was turned down "the state will impose" a plan on the towns. But I also know there's some sort of alternative group that has apparently already been meeting and is now maybe gearing up to provide an alternative proposal to the state before whatever the deadline is for that.

There have been a number of e-mails back & forth among Guilford citizens today. My sense is that the alternative initiative is more active in other towns, not so much in Guilford, and I think people here are eager to know about this.

Thanks, Don