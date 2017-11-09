"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 26 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Opinion » Politics

What Happens Next After 46 Vote?


By DonInGuilford | Wed, November 08 2017

Now that the 46 proposal has been defeated by all 4 towns voting, can we get some discussion & info about what happens next?  I kept hearing that if it was turned down "the state will impose" a plan on the towns.  But I also know there's some sort of alternative group that has apparently already been meeting and is now maybe gearing up to provide an alternative proposal to the state before whatever the deadline is for that.

There have been a number of e-mails back & forth among Guilford citizens today.  My sense is that the alternative initiative is more active in other towns, not so much in Guilford, and I think people here are eager to know about this.

Thanks, Don

»

Comments | 2

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by DonInGuilford on November 8, 2017 - 8:47pm. #

alternative

Answering my own question I see a good article tonight in VtDigger by Mike Faher on this subject; assume it will appear in Reformer on Thurs.

https://vtdigger.org/2017/11/08/southeastern-vermont-district-rejects-sc...

 
Submitted by cgrotke on November 8, 2017 - 9:15pm. #

Just guessin'

I'm pretty sure it means kids don't ever have to go to school again. : )

I'm sure if given the chance, we can do better.

 

iBrattleboro Poll

Beards on men definitely make them look

Choices