When Sun & Mercury Are In The Same Sign, Same Number of Degrees, Expect a Major Political Announcement!

By CrisEricson2016 | Tue, June 20 2017

When the Sun & Mercury are in the same astrological sign, the same number of degrees, then you can expect a major political announcement! Of course, Washington, D.C. is just about close to the same astrological timing, so also look there for a major news announcement about 11 a.m.

June 21 at 11 a.m. in Montpelier, Vermont, the Sun will be in zero degrees Cancer and also Mercury will be in zero degrees Cancer. This indicates that we should expect a major political announcement!

You can verify the astrological positions at http://alabe.com or with any free online ephemeris.