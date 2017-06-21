Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 29 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Opinion » Politics

When Sun & Mercury Are In The Same Sign, Same Number of Degrees, Expect a Major Political Announcement!


By CrisEricson2016 | Tue, June 20 2017


When the Sun & Mercury are in the same astrological sign, the same number of degrees, then you can expect a major political announcement!  Of course, Washington, D.C. is just about close to the same astrological timing, so also look there for a major news announcement about 11 a.m.


June 21 at 11 a.m. in Montpelier, Vermont,  the Sun will be in zero degrees Cancer and also Mercury will be in zero degrees Cancer.  This indicates that we should expect a major political announcement! 


You can verify the astrological positions at http://alabe.com or with any free online ephemeris.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Single use plastic bags in Brattleboro, to me,

Choices