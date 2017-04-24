Zuckerman, Toleno and Legalizing Cannabis

By Tad M | Mon, April 24 2017

David Zuckerman was in town yesterday, and spoke with groups of democrats and progressives. At the latter someone asked if there was any way that cannabis reform was going to happen in VT this legislative session. David, who was being videotaped throughout the event by a representative of th Republican Governors Association, gave a very thoughtful analysis of the state of cannabis reform in the state and country. He said that the best way for us here in Brattleboro to help make something happen might be to call Tristan Toleno, who is serving as the democratic whip in the House, because in that role Toleno not only counts votes but can push to get certain bills considered.