By jakemw | Sun, March 12 2017

Join us on March 26th at Hot Wheelz Cycle Studio in Putney to Spin for The Putney General Store! No experience is necessary. Just come and have a great time for a good cause. You can ride for an hour or more. There will be great music and great friends! Donations will also be accpeted if you'd rather suppor that way.

Full information is on our website at www.hotwheelzcycle.com or feel free to call 802-3850-9137