It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Putney General Store Grand Reopening is May 6th, 7am to 7pm!


By flocksholm | Tue, May 02 2017

The Putney General Store is reopening Saturday, May 6th. Special events 10am to noon: vendor displays, tasting tables, raffles, music and more. Stop by to shop and get great food in the deli—homemade sandwiches or tasty food from the deli case. 

Open seven days a week from 7am to 7pm, the General Store is co-managed by Lyssa Papazian and Besty MacIsaac, both of the Putney Historical Society, who holds the lease. For more information, contact Lyssa Papazian, 802-387-4692, putneygstore@gmail.com. 

