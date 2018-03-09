Putney General Store Launches New Website

By Not Signed In | Fri, March 09 2018

The Putney General Store has launched a new website to highlight the range of products and events it offers area residents and visitors to the Putney area. The new site is at: www.putneygeneralstore.com.

The store offers most everything one would hope to find in a general store, from coffee and pastries for breakfast to sandwiches and prepared foods for lunch and dinner, from groceries, produce, and meats to crafts beers, wine and even an array of home hardware.

The general store, owned by the Putney Historical Society and operated by co-managers Betsy MacIsaac and Lyssa Papazian, is approaching its one-year anniversary under current management. The store is Vermont’s oldest general store, operating since 1796, and is located at the intersection of Route 5 and Kimball Hill Road in the center of Putney. It is open seven days a week, from 7:00 in the morning to 7:00 at night.

The Putney General Store has come through two devastating fires in recent memory and has emerged each time stronger and able to play a larger role in the Putney Community. The store boasts tables with a view of Sacketts Brook, a luncheon counter, and as soon as the weather warms, seating out on the store’s front porch.

Among upcoming events at the Putney General Store include a craft beer tasting from 4:00-7:00 pm on March 29 with beers from Vermont’s Otter Creek and Shed Breweries. There will also be a puppet building workshop on March 16.

The general store’s website was developed by Susan Kockinskas of Flocksholm Design and Bob Lawson of Sustainable Digital, both of Putney.