Spin for Cynthia

By flocksholm | Wed, May 03 2017

Cynthia Payne-Meyer broke her neck in a catastrophic bodyboarding accident. She and Rod need help meeting steep costs not covered by insurance. They have always volunteered in this community. It's our turn to support them.

9:00 AM–1:00 PM. May 21, 2017

Ride 1: 9–10am. Ride 2: 10–11am. Ride 3: 11am–12pm. Ride 4: 12pm–1pm

$25/hour. Reserve your bike at http://www.hotwheelzcycle.com

Hot Wheelz Cycle and Fitness Studio

601 Bellows Falls Road (Route 5)

Can't come? Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/lets-get-cynthia-back-on-her-bike

Or send checks to Rod Payne-Meyer, 38 Signal Pine Rd., Putney, VT 05346. Questions? 802-380-9137