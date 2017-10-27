"The joy of music should never be interrupted by a commercial." - Leonard Bernstein

Living » Questions & Answers

3 Green Berets Killed In Ambush in Niger?


By tomaidh | Fri, October 27 2017

I had no idea we had troops in Niger.

What were they doing there?

Where else do we have troops?

 

And Trump wants to increase the “Defense” budget.

