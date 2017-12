By DonInGuilford | Thu, December 28 2017

There's been a bunch of publicity about some states allowing property owners to pre-pay some or all of their 2018 property tax before the close of 2017 as a work-around of the new federal limit on "SALT" deductions. Anyone know if Vermont allows this? Guess one could phone the appropriate agency, but of course I thought of this after hours! Can find nothing on the Vt tax dept website or anywhere else online about this. Thanks, & HNY.