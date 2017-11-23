"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Living » Questions & Answers

Brattleboro Thanksgiving Dinner?


By tomaidh | Wed, November 22 2017

There is usually a free public Thanksgiving dinner somewhere in town.

In the past it has been held at the River Garden.

I have heard it would be at St. Michael's this year, but there are 2 St. Michael's.

Does anybody know:

  • If
  • Where
  • and When it will be???

Submitted by cgrotke on November 22, 2017 - 3:13pm. #

Walnut Street!

45th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 12/23/17.

12pm-5pm @ St. Michael School, Walnut St.

 
Submitted by KAlden on November 22, 2017 - 4:52pm. #

Wrong date- November 23 not

Wrong date- November 23 not December

 
Submitted by cgrotke on November 22, 2017 - 4:55pm. #

Ooops...

Ha... cut and pasted from Chamber of Commerce info... I didn't see that there. Trusted it was all correct.

Yes, it is November. Tomorrow..

 
Submitted by tomaidh on November 22, 2017 - 4:54pm. #

Thanks.

Thanks.
I received the following info, but it didn’t say where:

45th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner
Brattleboro’s annual Community Thanksgiving serves about 500 people each year. It is open to anyone in the community, and there is no charge.
Food and materials are donated by local businesses and organizations, and volunteers provide the labor.
Cooking is done under the direction of Chef Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of the food truck Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen.

Those who would like to request a meal delivered to their home on Thanksgiving Day should call Peter Wiles at 802-254-4687.

Organizers would like to thank the local businesses that have so far committed to make donations this year:
Against the Grain, Allen Brothers, Amy’s Bakery, Brattleboro Food Co-op, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Commonwealth Dairy, Country Kitchen Bakery, Dutton Farm Stand, Dwight Miller Orchards, Fertile Field Farms, Grafton Village Cheese, Green Mountain Orchard, GS Precision, Harlow Farm, Thomas Dairy, Vermont Country Deli, Vermont Foodbank, and Walmart.

 

