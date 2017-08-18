Chemtrails: What Are They Spraying and Why? Who Are They?

I am looking for a local group which has found a way to fight chemtrails. I want to write letters but do not want to re invent the wheel. Would like to band with other people and do something. Meanwhile, I found this international group and their chemtrail documentary.
Evil people hellbent on destroying themselves
The controversy and conspiracy theory you address here dates back to the mid-1990s. It’s a little late, nearly a quarter of century later, to band with other people to “fight” chemtrails. Once chemtrails has been fought and won, what’s next?
Twenty-five years is a long time to have chemicals raindown from the sky by evil forces bent on doing something terrible to people, our cousin animals, our land, air and water tables.
When you find out how the evil people who are releasing these chemicals personally protect themselves and any people they might care about from harm, and, protect their food and water supply from contamination, that could be useful information. Usually evil people are not hellbent on destroying themselves, just you and the rest of us.
Who are they?
"They" are numerous: governments, private enterprises, researchers, others.
And the reasons they do it are as varied as the entities themselves.
For instance, our government created monsoons in Viet Nam under the mistaken impression that the "Ho Chi Minh Trail was an actual road.
Ski Areas in the West have created snowstorms.
Municipalities have seeded clouds in order to fight droughts.
Not all Chemtrails are evil.
So, who is doing it now?
I haven't a clue.
However, photographs and even videos surface on the web depicting trails that vary considerably from commonly seen contrails.
Rarely is any kind of scientifically credible evidence provided that explain why or how they differ.
Cloud seeding to produce rain has been going on since 1946. Look it up on Wikipedia.
You're not likely to find a local group. As soon as you mention "Chemtrails", local skeptics emerge from their holes and accuse you of being a "Conspiracy Theorist".
But, it is not okay to fail to give...
tomaidh: “"They" are numerous: governments, private enterprises, researchers, others.””
Logically, “chemtrails” don’t grow on trees. The only way you can nefariously release “chemtrails,” that high in the sky, is to put them into a plane.
Planes down grow on trees, either. Not knowing the name of just one person who owns and/or operates the planes – after all these 25 years, is really a big deficit.
It’s okay to name "numerous" groups, organizations, individuals, types, etc., etc.
But, it is not okay to fail to give even one name of just one person who is a “Chemtrail Perpetrator."
If these people are killing us I want their damn names!