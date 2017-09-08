"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Living » Questions & Answers

Crazy Question


By tomaidh | Thu, September 07 2017

Does anybody know the name of this painting and who painted it?

Submitted by Vidda on September 8, 2017 - 12:05pm. #

What is The Flammarion engraving

The Flammarion engraving.
By an unknown artist.

 

