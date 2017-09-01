"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

User login

Who's online

There are currently 3 users and 41 guests online.

Online users

  • KAlden
  • CXSilverGallery
  • MartinLangeveld

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Questions & Answers

Dover?


By Not Signed In | Thu, August 31 2017

Does anyone know if Dover is OK?

He used to post regularly, but seems to have stopped months ago. During the time he was active on ibrattleboro, I spoke with him on the phone a couple of times, but since then I have lost his telephone number.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The talking crossing sign at High and Main Street says:

Choices