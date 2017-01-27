"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Living » Questions & Answers

Dump Trump - President Pence?


By cgrotke | Fri, January 27 2017

I hear calls to "Dump Trump" and wonder - is this what is really wanted? If Trump goes, we have President Pence.

Is that truly the preference? If not, what's the follow-up plan?

Submitted by Vidda on January 27, 2017 - 2:17pm. #

Idle talk

I'm sorry to say, it's just idle talk. It doesn't really matter. There is no 'dump trump.' A sitting president can only be lawfully removed from office through impeachment for high crimes and misdemeanors. Dump has nothing to do with it. I wish it was that easy.

Maybe a national referendum, but over half the state prohibit referendums, including Vermont.

 

