Dump Trump - President Pence?

I hear calls to "Dump Trump" and wonder - is this what is really wanted? If Trump goes, we have President Pence.
Is that truly the preference? If not, what's the follow-up plan?
"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower
Idle talk
I'm sorry to say, it's just idle talk. It doesn't really matter. There is no 'dump trump.' A sitting president can only be lawfully removed from office through impeachment for high crimes and misdemeanors. Dump has nothing to do with it. I wish it was that easy.
Maybe a national referendum, but over half the state prohibit referendums, including Vermont.