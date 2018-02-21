"Entrapment"? Not Legal To Sell Marijuana, But Legal To Possess - So Where Do You Get It From?

By CrisEricson2016 | Tue, February 20 2018

MARIJUANA, WHERE TO BUY IT? ENTRAPMENT?

The whole point is that recreational marijuana will be legal to use in the state of Vermont in July 2018; BUT it will not be legal to sell, so where do you get it?

Recreational marijuana will be legal to use AND SELL in Canada in August 2018, BUT if a person from Vermont goes to Canada to buy marijuana, then on the return trip they have to pass through the United States FEDERAL BORDER where it is NOT legal.

Even though marijuana will be legal to grow 2 mature plants at home in Vermont starting July 2018, you can't plant your seed until July, so you'll have nothing to smoke for months, and that's only if you know how to grow it better than those green tomatoes we grow in Vermont because half of us can't get them to ripen by the first big frost, so Vermonters this summer have no where to buy a marijuana seed, no already grown marijuana plant to smoke, so where do they go when it is legal to posses and legal to have in a locked container in your car starting this summer?

Vermonters could go on up to Canada in August and legally buy it there, and on the return trip, get busted at the Federal Border under Federal Laws! Yikes! DO YOU CALL THIS ENTRAPMENT OR WHAT?

Of course, the next question is, should Vermonters buy marijuana in Massachusetts starting this summer? Did you know that sometimes on the Interstate highways, inside of Vermont, they have U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints?

