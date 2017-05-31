"It's easy to mingle when one is bilingual." - Grotke's French Club T-Shirt

Home » Living » Questions & Answers

Ever Get A Call Like This?


By tomaidh | Tue, May 30 2017

Hello, my name’s Mike and I’m calling you from “Vindows” Technical department.  (Misspelling deliberate).

He goes on something like: Your Vindows has notified us that hackers have broken into your computer and are attempting to remove funds from your bank account. Ve are here to help you.

The bad news is, HE is the hacker and if you do what he tells you, he’ll clean out your bank account(s).

I played around with one of these guys for a while one day. I was careful about any banking information. In fact, I fed him false info. 

I don't know how he did it, but he got into my bank account and transferred money from my savings to my checking account (coupled to a debit card).

He didn't get anything. I canceled my debit card and changed my bank password. So far, so good.

These hackers are pretty resourceful. Be on guard!

