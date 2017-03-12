"If you see ten troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you." - Calvin Coolidge

Living » Questions & Answers

Facts You Didn't Want To Know


By tomaidh | Sat, March 11 2017

How many M&Ms are produced by Mars, Inc. (Mars Bars) every day?

Answer:

Estimated to be over ½ Billion.

400 Million are produced in the firm’s American plants.alone.

(My nephew works there)

