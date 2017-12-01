"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Living » Questions & Answers

Formatting?


By tomaidh | Thu, November 30 2017

I received an article that was composed on a tablet, and it jumps to a new line after about 60 characters.

I’d like to re-format it so it jumps after 120 characters (The full width of my page).

I can do this by “brute force”, going line by line.

However, I feel there ought to be a way to do the whole article at once.

Does anybody know how to do it in WORD?  Open Office Writer? WordPad? Rich Text? Whatever?

Submitted by alasky on December 1, 2017 - 11:58am. #

Formatting

I usually use find and replace for things like this. Usually software can search and replace on invisible formatting characters.
Sounds like you want to replace an END OF LINE character with a blank space, then let whatever word processor you use decide where to wrap lines.

I would fix one instance, so you have a model, then use COPY to hilite and copy the end of a line you want to fix (probably copying an invisible end of line or carriage return) and paste that into a FIND & REPLACE window, then copy your corrected model (probably just a blank space) and paste that also into the FIND & REPLACE window.

If your word processor works like most, you can do a couple of individual FIND & REPLACES, then if you like the results, choose REPLACE ALL.

Before you choose REPLACE ALL, be sure things like ends of paragraphs and blank lines work the way you want them to.

You might also need to do some clean up by searching for multiple blank spaces and replacing with one or two blank spaces.

Save before you start, then experiment until you find a set of steps that gets the result you want with the fewest tweaks.

 
Submitted by tomaidh on December 1, 2017 - 12:51pm. #

Thanks

I'll give it a try.

 

