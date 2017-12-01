Formatting?

By tomaidh | Thu, November 30 2017

I received an article that was composed on a tablet, and it jumps to a new line after about 60 characters.

I’d like to re-format it so it jumps after 120 characters (The full width of my page).

I can do this by “brute force”, going line by line.

However, I feel there ought to be a way to do the whole article at once.

Does anybody know how to do it in WORD? Open Office Writer? WordPad? Rich Text? Whatever?