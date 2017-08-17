Hearing at Retreat Farm Yesterday?

By Not Signed In | Thu, August 17 2017

I was just looking up schedule at Retreat Farm and saw notice there was a hearing there yesterday. When you look at the map on the website it shows at least one new building up in the forest, and I know the plans there when I left were to turn the main barn into an upscale shopping area and cafe, and to add a lodge, and LOTS more parking right along our beautiful road across from the Retreat Meadows. There are some great things happening there but I'm afraid some public oversight and interest is needed to make sure the character and history are better protected.

The parking somehow got approved, because no one knew or commented about the adverse public impact. Some of the beautiful shade trees that provided character were cut down for that parking without any comment of which I am aware. I'm concerned that I'm not hearing anything about this and hope someone is following and investigating. I tried searching on town site for August 16 meetings and did not find one, but I may not be looking in the right place. Also, last I looked it was listed as non-profit on state business registry but did not have board members/officers listed to which questions and ultimate responsibility could be directed. Again, that may have changed.

More information or corrections anyone?