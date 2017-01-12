"To shorten winter, borrow some money due in spring."  - W.J. Vogel

Living » Questions & Answers

Holiday lights at the 5/9/91 Roundabout?


By BusyMom | Thu, January 12 2017

Just thought of this as I was driving around the Roundabout this morning.  One day in December when I was driving by, there were a few people in the center of the roundabout setting up what looked like big stars full of lights.  But then they weren't there the next time I drove by.  Does anyone know about this?  Did some people set it up without permission or encounter a lack of electricity?

For perspective, I was involved in the past in the Putney Road Business Association, which became the North End Business Association, which has now been pretty much inactive due to lack of leadership and shortage of volunteers.  We used to do the luminaria around the intersection in the 90s, and for a year or two we put lights on the (at the time very small) trees in the middle of the roundabout.  We had an arrangement with either the town or the state for electricity.

Been thinking it would be nice to return to holiday lights there, but not how the current logistics would work out, not to mention willing donors and volunteers.  Rotary Clubs maybe?

Also thinking that it is badly in need of weed removal.

