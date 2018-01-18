Incident on Elm Street?

This morning, about 9, two fire engines were staked out on Elm between Elliot and Flat.
Anybody know what happened?
"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller
Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.
Find iBrattleboro on:
Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.
Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013
This morning, about 9, two fire engines were staked out on Elm between Elliot and Flat.
Anybody know what happened?
Comments | 2
I don't know but...
We had a fire truck show up on our street and idle for an hour or so last week. They were doing inspections of rental properties.
Not sure why they didn't walk or bike here, or use a small vehicle for inspections, other than it was ready to go if they needed it.
Idling
I hear that idling is good for the lungs. No???