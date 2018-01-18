"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Living » Questions & Answers

Incident on Elm Street?


By tomaidh | Thu, January 18 2018

This morning, about 9, two fire engines were staked out on Elm between Elliot and Flat.

Anybody know what happened?

Comments | 2

Submitted by cgrotke on January 18, 2018 - 2:18pm. #

I don't know but...

We had a fire truck show up on our street and idle for an hour or so last week. They were doing inspections of rental properties.

Not sure why they didn't walk or bike here, or use a small vehicle for inspections, other than it was ready to go if they needed it.

 
Submitted by tomaidh on January 18, 2018 - 9:10pm. #

Idling

I hear that idling is good for the lungs. No???

 

