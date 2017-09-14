"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

Home » Living » Questions & Answers

Looking For Primary Doctor Near Brattleboro


By Not Signed In | Tue, September 12 2017

I am looking for a primary care doctor. Female is preferred, but will consider a male if he listens to and respects women. Would like someone who practices integrative medicine, i.e. homeopathy and naturopathy, but with an MD or DO degree.

Any suggestions?

Thanks.

Robbie

Comments | 2

Submitted by Vidda on September 14, 2017 - 10:28am. #

Maranatha Natural Living, LLC

A possibility?

Maranatha Natural Living, LLC
Address: 1860 Weatherhead Hollow Rd, Guilford, VT 05301
Phone: (802) 451-1966

Hours:
Thursday 10AM–6PM
Friday 9AM–1PM
Saturday Closed
Sunday 10AM–1PM
Monday Closed
Tuesday 9AM–5PM
Wednesday 10AM–6PM

http://www.maranathaliving.com/
E-Mail: gabriella@maranathaliving.com (Gabriela is an RN)

 
Submitted by Vidda on September 14, 2017 - 10:34am. #

This Google page lists a bunch of DO doctors in the area

This Google page lists a bunch of DO doctors in the area, but MDs and DOs connected with BMH (257-0341) are not taking new patients at this time.

(Copy and paste if need to...)

https://www.google.com/search?q=d.o.%20doctor%20in%20brattleboro%20vt&rlz=1C1EODB_enUS584US586&oq=d.o.+doctor+in+brattleboro+vt&aqs=chrome..69i57.14907j0j8&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8&npsic=0&rflfq=1&rlha=0&rllag=42858270,-72581240,2529&tbm=lcl&rldimm=7047194737023732535&ved=0ahUKEwiwvMKs8KTWAhUBdiYKHWc6C5IQvS4IOzAA&rldoc=1&tbs=lrf:!2m1!1e3!3sIAE,lf:1,lf_ui:2#rlfi=hd:;si:7047194737023732535;mv:!1m3!1d18766.76285683534!2d-72.57967174999999!3d42.85827!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i285!2i308!4f13.1;tbs:lrf:!2m1!1e3!3sIAE,lf:1,lf_ui:2

 

