Looking For Primary Doctor Near Brattleboro

I am looking for a primary care doctor. Female is preferred, but will consider a male if he listens to and respects women. Would like someone who practices integrative medicine, i.e. homeopathy and naturopathy, but with an MD or DO degree.
Any suggestions?
Thanks.
Robbie
Comments | 2
Maranatha Natural Living, LLC
A possibility?
Maranatha Natural Living, LLC
Address: 1860 Weatherhead Hollow Rd, Guilford, VT 05301
Phone: (802) 451-1966
Hours:
Thursday 10AM–6PM
Friday 9AM–1PM
Saturday Closed
Sunday 10AM–1PM
Monday Closed
Tuesday 9AM–5PM
Wednesday 10AM–6PM
http://www.maranathaliving.com/
E-Mail: gabriella@maranathaliving.com (Gabriela is an RN)
This Google page lists a bunch of DO doctors in the area
This Google page lists a bunch of DO doctors in the area, but MDs and DOs connected with BMH (257-0341) are not taking new patients at this time.
(Copy and paste if need to...)
https://www.google.com/search?q=d.o.%20doctor%20in%20brattleboro%20vt&rlz=1C1EODB_enUS584US586&oq=d.o.+doctor+in+brattleboro+vt&aqs=chrome..69i57.14907j0j8&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8&npsic=0&rflfq=1&rlha=0&rllag=42858270,-72581240,2529&tbm=lcl&rldimm=7047194737023732535&ved=0ahUKEwiwvMKs8KTWAhUBdiYKHWc6C5IQvS4IOzAA&rldoc=1&tbs=lrf:!2m1!1e3!3sIAE,lf:1,lf_ui:2#rlfi=hd:;si:7047194737023732535;mv:!1m3!1d18766.76285683534!2d-72.57967174999999!3d42.85827!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i285!2i308!4f13.1;tbs:lrf:!2m1!1e3!3sIAE,lf:1,lf_ui:2