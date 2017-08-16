Monumental Questions

By cgrotke | Tue, August 15 2017

The events in (and following) Charlottesville are myriad and complex. There is a stew of issues bubbling and boiling. To name but a few: race, Neo-Nazism, history, culture, the Civil War, monuments, art, speech, accountability, Trump & Co., ancestors, and many more.

The easy part (for most people) is denouncing the hate, white supremacy, and violence. I can pat myself on the back and tell myself that’s not me, that’s not what I believe, and I’m against it in all forms. I very much dislike hatred, and work to make the world a better place as best I can.

The harder part is figuring out what to do about the rest of it. Where is that free speech line again? What is art?

Here are a few of the questions I’ve been wrestling with recently:

Should someone be fired for their political beliefs?

Should one be free to say whatever they want while off the job?

Should freedom of speech be limited to “nice” speech?

Should statues of Confederates be taken down?

Should monuments to slaveholders be taken down?

Should Union memorials and monuments be removed from northern cities?

Is anyone squeaky-clean enough to have a monument to them erected?

Should public artwork never offend?

Should we destroy artwork? Should it be preserved somewhere?

Is there a context that can be provided that is appropriate for displaying things we no longer think are appropriate?

Can the Civil War be studied and remembered without flags and monuments?

Shall we hate the haters?

Where do we want to end up?