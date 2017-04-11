In a Pickle

By scorpioel85 | Mon, April 10 2017

A grave situation I have encountered. I am hoping to get my story out there for help.

I was working for a long standing and real Vermont based company here in town. On December 11th 2016 while loading a truck I felt my left hip buckle as I was trying to get a 400 pound stack over the dock plate. I really thought at that moment had I stayed in that position for a split second longer I would have had the hip give out.

I did finish my shift and did not report it that day. I was working two extra shifts that week, getting ready for Christmas with my Kids. I had been working 67 hour weeks for the whole month. I went home on the 11th, had to be back for my last shift of the 6 day work week in 12 hours. I went in, worked that shift, sore and stiff as usual and got home on the 12th. I had the 13th off, my only day off before signing up for my last 6 day work week before the Holiday. I woke up in real pain and went in and reported it to my HR Director at work. We filled out the accident report with my Supervisor and I was told to go to they're vendor to be looked at.

I finished my regularly scheduled shift and went in on the 14th to be x-rayed by their Dr. I was there for 3 hours after the x-ray and went to tell them I needed to see my 6 year old daughter off the bus and go to work. I signed myself out, saw my First Grader off the bus and went to work, with the intention I would get the Dr. report the next day. About 2 and a half hours into my shift, my Supervisor came to tell me I had a phone call in the office. When I took the call it was the Dr. saying that the x-ray showed an impacted fracture of the left femoral neck, thay I needed to leave immediately and I would need surgery. I was stunned! I left right away, went to the Dr. got the x-rays, note for my employer and a pair of crutches.

Now, let me tell you that I had my right hip replaced in January 2015 that at the time of this injury had not taken properly and needed a revision. This revision needed to be done before I could have surgery on the left hip. I had the revision done with great sucsess here at BMH in February by one of our awsome Ortho Surgeons here in B-boro. I will be going in for my left hip replacement a week from today, April 17th, also here at BMH by the same surgeon. I am only 49 years old, young for double hip replacements, but not unheard of.

The real issue I am dealing with is the denial of Workers Comp benefits and the appeal process I find myself in. It has been almost 4 months and the fear of being homeless and losing all I have worked for because I injured myself at work. It is not the Company I work for that is at fault, it is the big insurance company and VT D.O.L that has taken my life and existence into their hands and left me to figure things like rent, gas, utility bills and even the money to do my laundry or car repairs so I can keep getting to my appointments.

I have gone through two lawyers, I am at my wits end. I am tempted to go and fly a sign like those young people I see downtown, saying I am not homeless yet. That any money I collect will go right to my landlord and creditors so I can weather this storm and get back to work in a couple months. I have had some real rescue help from friends and family. I had one orginization help me out. I have gone online and had some help there, but I am very much afraid that my days are nearing when I have to tell my landlord I do not know how I can afford my one bedroom apartment. I did not know if anyone in our community knows anything that can help me keep my home while I go through this last hurdle in getting back to work. I grew up here in Town, I know this to be a great place to live.

I have children born and raised here. I believe in working hard, and I am not asking for a handout by any means, I am looking for a hand up. Not to be someone downtown looking to make money that will go right to the beer store or a out of State drug dealer, which is where the majority of the cash that is collected by a handful of younger than me adults panhandling in town. One person told me he makes around $80 a day at the rte. 119 bridge, another says he does that flying a sign at a store by exit 1. I find it incredible!

So if you see me this week with my sign right next to one of these people asking for contributions to keep me in my home while I recover from a real workplace injury, and then I will totally look forward to getting back to doing the only thing I've known, which is working for what I need, paying my way, raising my Kids and giving when I can.

What say you Brattleboro? Any ideas?

Joel.