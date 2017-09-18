"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Living » Questions & Answers

The Smell of Smoke?


By Deniseglo | Mon, September 18 2017

I have been smelling smoke in my Frost Place neighborhood for a few days now. Any ideas on from whence it is coming?


Thanks!

Submitted by cgrotke on September 18, 2017 - 7:15pm. #

Hmm...

Is it from the kiln down there? Wood drying, perhaps?

 

