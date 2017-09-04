"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 36 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Questions & Answers

A Trash Collection Question


By Aubergine | Mon, September 04 2017

Several questions, actually:

Will trash be collected on Wednesday for A households, or will it be next week?

Is there a specific bucket to be used for compost, as is compost collected every week?

Which colored bags are for which product, and must they be in containers, or free standing?

 

Thanks!

»

Comments | 1

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by cgrotke on September 4, 2017 - 6:16pm. #

Quite flexible...

Pickup is delayed a day this week due to holiday. Not sure which streets get the bag pickup. I usually look and see who else has them out (but I have been fooled!)

Compost can be in the "official" container or in a plastic bucket from the hardware store, or just about anything that has a closing lid. You can label it if you think they might get confused.

Bag colors indicate size. They may be freestanding

 

iBrattleboro Poll

The most sane leader of a country with nuclear weapons is clearly

Choices