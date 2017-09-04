A Trash Collection Question

Several questions, actually:
Will trash be collected on Wednesday for A households, or will it be next week?
Is there a specific bucket to be used for compost, as is compost collected every week?
Which colored bags are for which product, and must they be in containers, or free standing?
Thanks!
Quite flexible...
Pickup is delayed a day this week due to holiday. Not sure which streets get the bag pickup. I usually look and see who else has them out (but I have been fooled!)
Compost can be in the "official" container or in a plastic bucket from the hardware store, or just about anything that has a closing lid. You can label it if you think they might get confused.
Bag colors indicate size. They may be freestanding