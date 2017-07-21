"I don't do drugs. I am drugs." - Salvador Dali

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Living » Questions & Answers

Ukraine Doings


By tomaidh | Fri, July 21 2017

So…

The bloodless annexation of Crimea by Russia after an overwhelmingly favorable plebiscite by the Crimeans themselves was illegal.

But..

Our overthrow of the legitimately elected government of the Ukraine, AKA “Regime Change” (as revealed by Victoria Nuland’s “Yats is the one” public phone call) was a legitimate humanitarian endeavor.

Do I have that right?

Forgive me if I don’t understand.

Can anybody help me?

BTW, did Putin do anything to influence our election?

He would be remiss if he didn’t.

Hillary loves war and hates Russia.

‘Nuff said!

