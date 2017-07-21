Ukraine Doings

By tomaidh | Fri, July 21 2017

So…

The bloodless annexation of Crimea by Russia after an overwhelmingly favorable plebiscite by the Crimeans themselves was illegal.

But..

Our overthrow of the legitimately elected government of the Ukraine, AKA “Regime Change” (as revealed by Victoria Nuland’s “Yats is the one” public phone call) was a legitimate humanitarian endeavor.

Do I have that right?

Forgive me if I don’t understand.

Can anybody help me?

BTW, did Putin do anything to influence our election?

He would be remiss if he didn’t.

Hillary loves war and hates Russia.

‘Nuff said!