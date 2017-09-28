Why So Many Traffic Fatalities In Vermont?

By chriscan | Wed, September 27 2017

Lately I've noticed that there has been a lot of vehicle fatalities in the State of Vermont. It doesn't matter if it's 91, 89, 7 or just a country road. It seems everyday there is a report (WCAX) of a fatality or an accident resulting with serious injuries. Is it due to drugs and alcohol? Or do we have crazy and distracted drivers? My heart goes out to the innocent victims and their families. Perhaps we need more police officers to patrol the highways but I know funding is tight. So if you plan on leaf peeping in a few weeks...be alert and defensive on the roads. You just never know who you are sharing the road with.