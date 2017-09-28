Why So Many Traffic Fatalities In Vermont?

Lately I've noticed that there has been a lot of vehicle fatalities in the State of Vermont. It doesn't matter if it's 91, 89, 7 or just a country road. It seems everyday there is a report (WCAX) of a fatality or an accident resulting with serious injuries. Is it due to drugs and alcohol? Or do we have crazy and distracted drivers? My heart goes out to the innocent victims and their families. Perhaps we need more police officers to patrol the highways but I know funding is tight. So if you plan on leaf peeping in a few weeks...be alert and defensive on the roads. You just never know who you are sharing the road with.
Comments | 1
You can only be so defensive...
I'm just guessing but I'd expect the rates of drinking and drugs to remain about the same (or slowly change over time), so I'd place the blame on an increase in distractions. Or just selfishness.
In the last month or so I've:
- had someone driving straight at me down, the wrong way on Putney Rd in front of the courthouse
- seen many drivers fussing with phones
- saw a driver exiting the entry lane at Exit 2 for I-91
- much mis-use of the rotary at Exit 3
- had drivers on two way streets coming at me swerve out of their lane into mine. (On the curve of a hill yesterday)
- escaped being hit by a boat at Exit 3 by one car
Looking at this as a list, I kinda feel lucky to be alive.
I'm a fairly defensive driver, but lately I've been wondering how to get out of the way of some of this nonsensical driving. Ejection seat?