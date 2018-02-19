Claudio Mörth Wins 2018 Harris Hill Ski Jump

By Not Signed In | Sun, February 18 2018

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A 17-year-old Austrian bested 40 of the world’s top up-and-coming ski jumpers Sunday to win the Harris Hill Ski Jump’s annual namesake Fred Harris Memorial Tournament.

Claudio Mörth, performing for a crowd of several thousand spectators, came within one meter of matching the hill’s long-distance record of 104 meters, with Matej Likar, 27, of Slovenia placing second and Dominik Schwei, 17, of Austria third.

Marlboro College senior Chris Lamb, 28 of Andover, N.H., ranked fourth, missing the podium by one point.

Mörth, who speaks German and dabbles in English, Italian and Spanish, said of his winning leap: “When I jumped, I fly.”

In the men’s division, Decker Dean, 17, of Colorado placed first, Andrew Urlaub, 16, of Illinois second and Greyson Scharffs, 16, of Utah third.

In the women’s division, Tara Geraghty-Moats, 24, of Vermont placed first, Logan Sankey, 19, of Colorado second and Annika Belshaw, 15, of Colorado third.

The nearly century-old event featured athletes from nine states, Austria and Slovenia shooting off New England’s only Olympic-size venue at speeds of 60 mph before soaring more than 300 feet in the air.

The late Fred Harris started it all 96 years ago when, after founding the Dartmouth Outing Club as a college student in 1909, he returned to his hometown to create the ski jump — now one of just six of its size in the country — in 1922.

Harris’ daughter, Sandy, presented this weekend’s winners with medals.

Harris Hill boasts a snowmaking system, so the program takes place annually regardless of ground cover in surrounding areas. More information about the ski jump can be found at www.harrishillskijump.com or the event’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Fred Harris Memorial Tournament winner Claudio Mörth soars in Brattleboro.

