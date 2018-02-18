"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Living » Recreation & Sports

First Day of Harris Hill Ski Jump


By Not Signed In | Sat, February 17 2018

AUSTRIAN SCORES ON FIRST DAY OF HARRIS HILL SKI JUMP

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A young Austrian bested 40 of the world’s best up-and-coming ski jumpers Saturday on the first day of this weekend’s Harris Hill Ski Jump.

Claudio Mörth won the most total points in front of a crowd of several thousand spectators, with Matej Likar of Slovenia just a half of a point behind.

In the men’s U.S. Cup, Decker Dean, 17, of Colorado finished first, with Greyson Scharffs, 16, of Utah second and Evan Nichols, 14, of New Hampshire third.

In the women’s U.S. Cup, Logan Sankey, 19, of Colorado finished first, with Annika Belshaw, 15, of Colorado second and Samantha Macuga, 17, of Utah third.

The nearly century-old event is featuring athletes from eight states, Austria and Slovenia shooting off New England’s only Olympic-size venue at speeds of 60 mph before soaring more than 300 feet in the air.

One hometown jumper, Brattleboro’s Spencer Knickerbocker, not only is competing but also is helping the snowmaking crew maintain the hill.

“It’s perfect,” the 25-year-old Knickerbocker said of the jump’s condition.

The event is set to conclude Sunday with the Fred Harris Memorial Tournament. Gates will open at 10 a.m., with trial rounds at 11 a.m., opening ceremonies at noon and competition at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger and can be purchased at the gate on online at www.brownpapertickets.com.

More information about the ski jump can be found at www.harrishillskijump.com or the event’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

 

media contact: Sally Seymour, sallyvt@me.com
»

