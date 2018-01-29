Harris Hill Ski Jump Set For February 17-18. 2018 in Brattleboro

By Not Signed In | Mon, January 29 2018

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Some of the world’s best up-and-coming ski jumpers are set to fly at New England’s only Olympic-size venue Feb. 17-18 during the annual Harris Hill tournament in Brattleboro, Vt.

The nearly century-old competition will feature athletes from North America and Europe leaping off a 90-meter hill that’s one of just six of its size in the country.

Since its start in 1922, the annual event attracts several thousand spectators who watch jumpers shoot at speeds of 60 mph before soaring more than 300 feet in the air.

This year’s competition will feature the annual Pepsi Challenge on Saturday and Fred Harris Memorial Tournament on Sunday.

Harris Hill boasts a snowmaking system, so the program will take place regardless of ground cover in surrounding areas.

Gates will open each day at 10 a.m., with trial rounds at 11 a.m. and opening ceremonies and competition at noon.

The family event offers food and beverage vendors, a bonfire, music, tailgating and appearances by Jumper the cow mascot.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger and can be purchased at the gate or online at www.brownpapertickets.com. Advance discount admission of $15 for adults and $12 for students ages 6 to 12 are available at locations listed at www.harrishillskijump.com.

Harris Hill Ski Jump, located on Cedar Street in Brattleboro, Vt., is presented by hundreds of community volunteers and paid for by ticket sales, donations and sponsors including Pepsi, Auto Mall, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Mount Snow and The Richards Group.

For additional details, visit www.harrishillskijump.com or the event’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

—

Sally Seymour

Media Coordinator

Harris Hill Ski Jump

603-852-0731