It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Harris Hill Ski Jump Set For Saturday and Sunday, February 18 and 19, 2017


By Not Signed In | Tue, February 14 2017

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Some of the world’s best up-and-coming ski jumpers are set to fly at New England’s only Olympic-size venue Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19, during the annual Harris Hill tournament in Brattleboro, Vt.

The nearly century-old competition will feature athletes from Austria, Slovenia and the United States leaping off a 90-meter hill that’s one of just six of its size in the country.

Since its start in 1922, the annual event attracts several thousand spectators who watch jumpers shoot at speeds of 60 mph before soaring more than 300 feet in the air.Austria, Slovenia and the United States.  This year’s competition will feature the annual Pepsi Challenge on Saturday and Fred Harris Memorial Tournament on Sunday.

Harris Hill boasts a snowmaking system, so the program will take place regardless of ground cover in surrounding areas.

Gates will open Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m., with trial rounds at 11 a.m., opening ceremonies at noon and competition at 12:45 p.m.

The family event offers food and beverage vendors, a bonfire, music, tailgating and appearances by Jumper the cow mascot.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger and can be purchased at the gate or online at www.brownpapertickets.com. Advance discount admission of $15 for adults and $12 for students ages 6 to 12 are available at locations listed at www.harrishillskijump.com.

Harris Hill Ski Jump, located on Cedar Street in Brattleboro, Vt., is presented by hundreds of community volunteers and paid for by ticket sales, donations and sponsors including Pepsi, Auto Mall, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Mount Snow and The Richards Group.

For additional details, visit www.harrishillskijump.com or the event’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Submitted by cgrotke on February 14, 2017 - 3:28pm. #

new jump just completed

From The Phoenix, Feb 10 1922:

"Distances that exceeded all expectations of a crowd of approximately 2,500 persons were made by participants in the Vermont state amateur ski jumping championship contest on the new jump just completed off Cedar street here Saturday afternoon. John P. Carleton of the Dartmouth Outing club for the second time in three weeks set a new New England record by making a leap of 150 feet in his first jump, which also established a new eastern United States amateur record...."

 

