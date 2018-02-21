Par For the Cause Mini Golf Classic Tees Off March 3rd

By matkinson | Wed, February 21 2018

The 4th Annual Par for the Cause – an indoor mini-golf classic to benefit the Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development – will be held on Saturday, March 3rd from 6:00 – 9:00pm. Community members are invited to gather friends and join the fun for an evening of friendly competition and delicious food. Light dinner fare will be served by the Guilford Country Store & Café and a cash bar will be served by Hazel. Donated goods and services by local businesses will be raffled off. Tickets to the Par for the Cause are $25 and can be purchased at www.winstonprouty.org or at the door.

Families are invited to play on the following day, Sunday, March 4 from 1:00-4:00 pm. The cost is $5 per person for unlimited rounds of mini-golf with the gorgeous background of Mount Wantastiquet. The afternoon includes free popcorn and the Winston Prouty Early Learning Center will have a snack sale to raise funds for their gardens.

All proceeds from the weekend will support Winston Prouty’s services for young children and families across Windham County, which include developmental screenings, early intervention, home visiting nurses, housing assistance, access to high-quality early care and learning programs though referrals and financial assistance, literacy support with the Early Learning Express bookmobile, and on-site high-quality early care and learning for children ages 6 weeks – 5 years.

The Par for the Cause is sponsored by the Trust Company of Vermont. For more information, call 802-257-7852.