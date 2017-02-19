Slovenian Scores On First Day of Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro

By Not Signed In | Sat, February 18 2017

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — An 18-year-old Slovenian bested 25 of the world’s best up-and-coming ski jumpers Saturday on the first day of this weekend’s Harris Hill Ski Jump.

Blaz Pavlic won the Pepsi Challenge in front of a crowd of several thousand spectators, with Brian Wallace, 23, of St. Paul, Minn., second and Zak Silih, 21, of Slovenia third.

The nearly century-old event is featuring athletes from eight states, Austria and Slovenia shooting off New England’s only Olympic-size venue at speeds of 60 mph before soaring more than 300 feet in the air.

One hometown jumper, Brattleboro’s Spencer Knickerbocker, not only is competing but also is helping the snowmaking crew maintain the hill.

“It’s perfect,” the 24-year-old Knickerbocker said of the jump’s condition.

The event is set to conclude Sunday with the Fred Harris Memorial Tournament. Gates will open at 10 a.m., with trial rounds at 11 a.m., opening ceremonies at noon and competition at 12:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger and can be purchased at the gate on online at www.brownpapertickets.com.

More information about the ski jump can be found at www.harrishillskijump.com or the event’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

