CoverageCo Cell Service Likely To Cease

By cgrotke | Wed, March 21 2018

Vermont League of Cities and Towns says:

"Vanu CoverageCo Inc. is a company that provides small cell wireless communications in several communities throughout Vermont. On March 13, 2018, company officials notified the Department of Public Service that CoverageCo would likely cease operations in Vermont due to financial difficulties. CoverageCo was under contract with the State of Vermont to deploy small cell antennas along specific travel corridors. CoverageCo provides limited, wholesale coverage to Verizon Wireless, Sprint PCS, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular. Retail users of these services in CoverageCo’s coverage areas may experience a loss in service. Facilities owned and maintained by these retail providers and other providers will not be affected. The department is exploring its options, but in the short term, service from CoverageCo will likely cease.

The follwing towns are currently served by Vanu CoverageCo installations: Canaan, Norton, Brighton, Wolcott, Groton, Ryegate, Topsham, Washington, Roxbury, Granville, Ripton, Middlebury, Hancock, Chelsea, Vershire, Fairlee, Strafford, Thetford, Wilmington, Whitingham, Halifax, Readsboro, Woodstock, Townsend, Newfane, and Jaimaca.

If you have any questions, please contact the department through the Consumer Affairs and Public Information portal or by calling the consumer affairs hotline at 800-622-4496 (TTY: 800-734-8390)."