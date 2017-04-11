False Flag Attack?

By tomaidh | Mon, April 10 2017

I’m listening to the BBC this morning on Vermont Public Radio. I am appalled at the steady stream of commentators denouncing Assad for his dastardly deed. Every one of them is convinced he did it despite lack of evidence and common-sense arguments that he didn’t.

I could be wrong, but my BS meter is pinging off-scale.

I’ve heard two cogent arguments, one from the Right (Ron Paul) and one from the Left (Tulsi Gabbard) questioning this conclusion.

Paul opines that it would be a stupid thing for Assad to gas his own people, especially after the “red line” incident of 2013.

Here’s where I disagree with Paul: It wouldn’t be a stupid thing, it would be an extremely stupid thing – add about 16 more “extremelys” to the mix.

Gabbard is more restrained. She simply claims that the assertion is not backed by verifiable evidence.

In 2013, a “gassing” occurred. It was immediately blamed on Assad. We piled on a bunch of sanctions on him,

including that he surrender any supplies of Sarin that he might have.

Then, a funny thing happened. Our Intelligence told us that they analyzed the gas and it couldn’t have come from Assad. It was later established that certain rebel groups possessed the proper variety of Sarin. But the sanctions continued anyway.

Can’t the neocon warmongers come up with a new playbook?

BTW, there’s another (obviously anti-Semitic) explanation: http://nodisinfo.com/israelis-syrian-gas-attacks-assad-government/

Israel feels that control of the Golan Heights is essential to their security. In addition, Hydrocarbons have recently been discovered there (as former VP Cheney could tell you. – He’s part of a consortium developing them.)